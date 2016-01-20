MAIS DE MIL INGRESSOS VENDIDOS PARA A 17ª FESTA À FANTASIA

No início da tarde de hoje (20), a VIP Eventos anunciou que mais de mil convites já foram vendidos para a 17ª edição da Festa à Fantasia de Poço Fundo, que acontece no próximo dia 23 (sábado), a partir das 23 horas, na sede da AFUP (Associação dos Funcionários da Prefeitura).
Ainda segundo os organizadores, a expectativa é de que dois mil espectadores compareçam ao evento para curtir os shows de Thiago Sayeg, Sr. Jota, Caio e Breno, Michel Braga e a apresentação do DJ Well.
Para quem estiver interessado em ir ao agito, os ingressos podem ser adquiridos em diversos pontos e cidades. Em Poço Fundo e Machado, os convites estão sendo comercializados na Amarelinha Brinquedos. Em Campestre, na Parrô Modas. Em Pouso Alegre, na Karech. E, em São João da Mata, com Anilton Mendes. As opções são pista (sem nenhum tipo de bebida gratuitamente) e camarote (com água, refrigerante, cerveja, vodka e run incluídos).
De acordo com a Portaria da Infância e Juventude da Comarca de Poço Fundo, para a entrada de menores de 16 anos será necessária uma autorização dos pais que conceda a participação dos mesmos na festa, sob a responsabilidade de um maior de 18 anos. O documento deve ter firma reconhecida em cartório. O modelo está disponível na página da VIP no Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/vipe.pocofundo?fref=ts).
No mesmo espaço da equipe organizadora na referida rede social, você também pode conferir vídeos das atrações do evento, uma maquete virtual sobre a disposição da estrutura que será montada e fotos de outras edições.
Acesse e confira!
