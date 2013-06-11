MACONHA PLANTADA EM VASOS

A Polícia Militar prendeu duas pessoas por suspeita de envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas, na tarde desta terça-feira (11), em Machado. Um deles é um traficante que estava em liberdade há aproximadamente 15 dias. O outro é um adolescente que tinha até maconha plantada em casa.
O rapaz, conhecido pela alcunha de “Carrapato”, foi abordado na Vila Centenária por uma Guarnição, depois de alertar o menor quanto à presença dos policiais. Este, por sua vez, tentou dispensar crack em um canteiro de terra. A droga foi encontrada junto com uma grande quantidade de maconha. Na casa do garoto também foram encontrados cápsulas de cocaína, uma balança de precisão e os dois pés de maconha, plantados em vasos.
A dupla foi levada para a Delegacia de Machado para as demais providências.
