MACHADO VENCE AS TRÊS CATEGORIAS DO “MOLEQUE BOM DE BOLA”

O Recreativo do Sul, literalmente, fez “barba, cabelo e bigode” nas finais do Campeonato de Escolinhas Moleque Bom de Bola, realizadas neste domingo (15), no Estádio Gesner Ferreira (Campo da Liga), em Poço Fundo. O time machadense levantou os canecos das três categorias do torneio, promovido pela parceria entre a Prefeitura daquela cidade e a Liga Esportiva Gimirinense.Na categoria Fraldinha, o vice-campeão foi o Show de Bola (Pouso Alegre). No grupo do Mirim, com jogo debaixo de forte chuva, o derrotado foi o Bola na Rede (Poços de Caldas) e, no Infantil, a adversária foi a Associação Esportiva Paraguaçu, que chegou a dar certo trabalho e até poderia ter quebrado a hegemonia dos machadenses, mas não manteve o ritmo e também acabou ficando apenas com o segundo lugar.Você terá detalhes sobre as finais, com os resultados, em nossa próxima edição.



