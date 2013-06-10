MACHADO: POLÍCIA CIVIL REALIZA OPERAÇÃO CONTRA O CRIME ORGANIZADO

Uma grande operação contra o crime organizado foi desencadeada, na manhã desta segunda-feira (10), pela Polícia Civil, em Machado. Os alvos eram residências ou estabelecimentos de suspeitos de envolvimento com uma quadrilha responsável pelo cometimento de diversos crimes na cidade, dentre eles, vários assaltos e também tráfico de drogas.

Oito mandados de busca e apreensão foram cumpridos. Em uma das casas “visitadas”, foram encontrados mais de R$ 1200 em dinheiro, um cheque de R$ 500, uma touca ninja (geralmente utilizada em roubos) e um pacote com lacres para caixas de medidores da Cemig. Um Ford Escort, que estava estacionado diante da moradia, também foi apreendido. Além de estar aberto e com sinais de ter sido arrombado, o veículo continha objetos que podem ser produto de furto em seu interior.

Numa outra residência, a Polícia encontrou ainda vários cheques em branco, em nomes de pessoas diferentes, e em um estabelecimento da zona rural, que fica às margens da rodovia que leva à cidade de Serrania, foram apreendidos pacotes de cigarros contrabandeados.

Participaram da ação policiais de Machado e de Poço Fundo. Os delegados Juliano do Lago e Cleovaldo Pereira comandaram os trabalhos, com apoio do delegado Éder Neves. Nas buscas, foi utilizado um cão farejador, cedido pelo Canil do Presídio de Alfenas.

