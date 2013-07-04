“LUTO” PELA EDUCAÇÃO PERCORRE RUAS DA CIDADE

Servidores da Rede Estadual de Ensino promovem, nesta quinta-feira, um dia de paralisação total das atividades. A ação faz parte do movimento por melhores condições da Educação em Minas Gerais, e é organizado pelo Sind-Ute (Sindicato Único dos Trabalhadores em Educação de Minas Gerais).

Em Poço Fundo, professores se reuniram diante da prefeitura e, em seguida, saíram em passeata pelas ruas da cidade, passando diante das três escolas estaduais do município. Com faixas, cartazes, apitos e até um caixão para representar a morte da Educação, eles conseguiram chamar a atenção da população para suas reivindicações.

Dentre as principais reclamações dos profissionais, estão o não pagamento do Piso Salarial, o congelamento das carreiras, o não cumprimento de acordos firmados entre o governo e a categoria e o não investimento do minimo de 25% na Educação, como manda a Carta Magna.

Uma assembléia, a ser realizada às 14h00 em Belo Horizonte, definirá os rumos do movimento.

A Policia Militar acompanhou a caminhada de perto, garantindo a segurança dos manifestantes.

Detalhes no próximo JPF.