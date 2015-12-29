LOTES SUJOS E BICHOS PEÇONHENTOS INCOMODAM MORADORES

Se com o tempo seco já não é difícil encontrar quem tenha alguma reclamação a fazer contra lotes abandonados, com a volta das chuvas então a situação tende a piorar ainda mais. Vários terrenos espalhados pela cidade estão se tornando verdadeiros matagais, graças a tão esperada umidade da terra, e dentro deles também começam a aparecer ou se esconder diversos animais nada desejáveis para quem vive na zona urbana. Os donos destes locais nem sequer aparecem para cuidar deles, e quem paga o pato literalmente são os vizinhos, obrigados a conviver com ratos, aranhas, escorpiões e outros bichos perigosos.

Exemplo disso está na rua Antônio Corrêa Filho, onde um terreno próximo ao número 362 se tornou ninho de ratos, esconderijo para um cão de rua que costuma avançar contra as pessoas e também depósito de lixo. Com a grama muito alta, sacolas são jogadas ali, ou levadas pelo cachorro, e ninguém as vê, a não ser as ratazanas, que não só se alimentam dos restos dispensados pelos moradores como aproveitam para fazer “visitinhas” às residências mais próximas.

Onde há ratos, em geral aparecem cobras, e uma delas foi morta recentemente na área, de acordo com relato de uma dona de casa, apavorada com o risco que correm as crianças da rua.

O ponto citado não é o único. Há também reclamações (como sempre) dos bairros Mãe Rainha, Nova Poço Fundo e outras vias do bairro Nova Gimirim, onde alguns espaços antes eram usados para plantações mas agora tem apenas capim e ervas daninhas servindo como abrigo para répteis, grandes insetos e roedores, sem falar nos vários objetos que podem acumular água da chuva e servirem assim para a proliferação do mosquito Aedes Aegipty.

Repassamos o problema aos órgãos responsáveis em fiscalizar e punir os donos destes lotes, e agora resta aguardar pelas providências cabíveis.