LOTÉRICA É ASSALTADA EM CAMPESTRE

Uma casa lotérica foi alvo de assaltantes na manhã desta sexta-feira (16) em Campestre. Segundo as primeiras informações, dois bandidos armados chegaram em uma moto XRE, dourada e cinza, e já entraram no local de maneira violenta. Um deles, com uma marreta, quebrou o vidro dos caixas. Depois de roubarem cerca de R$ 40 mil (quantia ainda não confirmada), os ladrões fugiram sentido ao bairro das Posses e, depois, para Machado.

A Policia Militar ainda está em rastreamento, mas até o fechamento desta nota ninguém havia sido preso. A moto utilizada no crime pode ser a mesma que foi roubada na última terça-feira (13), em Machado, por dois meliantes com as mesmas características dos assaltantes da lotérica. No momento do roubo, a Policia Militar e agentes prisionais faziam uma busca na Cadeia da cidade, e tiveram que interromper os trabalhos por conta do ocorrido.

Detalhes em nossas páginas ainda hoje.