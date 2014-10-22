LOTÉRICA DE CAMPESTRE VIRA ALVO PREFERENCIAL DE LADRÕES

Bandidos novamente resolveram assaltar uma lotérica da cidade de Campestre, na manhã desta quarta-feira (22). Dois homens, um alto e outro mais baixo, com um revólver calibre 38 e uma marreta, invadiram a área e já foram tratando de quebrar os vidros que protegem os caixas, passando em seguida a retirar todo o dinheiro que havia das gavetas e no cofre.

Os meliantes fugiram numa moto Honda CG de cor vermelha, e não foram mais vistos. O rastreamento continua. Uma das funcionarias desmaiou, por não suportar mais um assalto no seu local de trabalho.

A moto pode ser a mesma que foi roubada na noite de terça-feira (21), em Machado. Dois homens com as mesmas características dos que atacaram a lotérica abordaram um comerciante quando ele guardava sua Honda CG 150 Titan, de cor vermelha e placa de Machado (HBF 0848). Com uma arma apontada para si, a vitima entregou as chaves, controles remotos de um dos portões e a carteira.

Os bandidos fugiram com o veículo pela rua dos Ipês.

Tanto em um caso quanto no outro, vejam as fotos retiradas da câmera de segurança e ajudem: Ligue anonimamente para o 190 ou 181 se tiver alguma pista.

Fotos: Ricardo Martins – Águia Notícias











