LIXO E MAU CHEIRO NA SAÍDA DA ÁGUA LIMPA

by admin

Quem teve o desprazer de passar pela Saída da Água Limpa, nesta segunda-feira (10), sentiu um misto de nojo e revolta. Moradores da zona rural simplesmente despejaram o lixo de suas residências logo no início do asfalto e, não se sabe se por obra de algum animal ou pessoa mal-educada mesmo, tudo acabou espalhado pela via.
Fraldas descartáveis usadas, detritos de cozinha e de banheiros e calçados (que poderiam até ser doados para pessoas carentes) tomaram conta do asfalto, das proximidades de uma residência até os fundos da Igreja Mãe Rainha. Para aumentar o dissabor (e o mau cheiro), os veículos que não conseguiam desviar do lixo passavam por cima dos resíduos e pioravam ainda mais a situação.
Entramos em contato com a Prefeitura e obtivemos a promessa de que uma limpeza seria feita no mesmo dia para acabar com o sufoco. Vale reforçar também o pedido de que seja instalado ali, o mais urgente possível, uma caçamba ou outro espaço qualquer para o depósito do lixo doméstico destes moradores, já que, infelizmente, vai ser difícil fazer com que eles optem por deixá-lo pelo menos um pouco mais à frente, em algum local onde o caminhão faça o recolhimento.

Em tempo: O dono da residência próxima ao local do “despejo” já identificou parte dos sujismundos, e promete tomar providências caso eles não parem com essa prática. Até listas para churrascos e feijoadas foram encontradas no meio dos detritos, com os nomes dos organizadores. O churrasco é na roça, mas o lixo vai pro asfalto…

 

 

 

920 thoughts on “LIXO E MAU CHEIRO NA SAÍDA DA ÁGUA LIMPA

