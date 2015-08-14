LIXÃO NO CANTEIRO CENTRAL

Quem mora ou tem que passar pela avenida João Gonçalves de Lima costuma ter essa desagradável visão várias manhãs da semana, e nesta sexta-feira (14) ela se repetiu: Sacolas jogadas no canteiro central da via, após a passagem do caminhão compactador, se tornam alvos fáceis para os animais, que espalham toda a sujeira pela área, princpialmente formada por fraldas descartáveis. Sem falar nos sacos deixados entre os galhos das árvores… Quem vê isso tudo, sente ao mesmo tempo revolta e nojo.Acredita-se que os autores da “façanha” sejam moradores da zona rural, que preferem trazer seus detritos para a cidade por não terem pontos de coleta perto de suas propriedades.Fica aí novamente o pedido à Prefeitura de que latões ou pelo menos uma caixa elevada para depósito de sacolas e sacos de lixo, na Saída da Ponte Azul ou no inicio da avenida, o que com certeza diminuiria em muito as ocorrências deste problema (pedido, aliás, que já vem sendo feito há muuuitos anos, mas nenhuma autoridade dá a mínima, o que gera também a sensação de abandono).