LINCHAMENTO E ASSALTO MARCAM SEGUNDA-FEIRA EM MACHADO

Um grupo invadiu uma residência e espancou um homem até a morte, na Vila Formosa, na noite desta segunda-feira (17). Valdinei Aparecido da Silva (33 anos), vulgo “monstrinho”, sequer teve chance de ser socorrido.

Ainda não se sabe qual foi a real causa do linchamento. Segundo a Policia Militar, a esposa da vítima deu alguns depoimentos contraditórios sobre o caso, e em um deles chegou a dizer que seu marido a teria agredido, e por isso alguns moradores resolveram atacá-lo, por não terem gostado de sua atitude. Tudo será investigado pela Policia Civil.

Pouco tempo depois da ocorrência deste crime, a PM foi acionada para mais um assalto na cidade. No bairro Ouro Verde, um Hyundai I-30 foi roubado por três homens. Eles renderam o motorista e o passageiro do veículo na avenida Dr. Renato Azeredo e os colocaram no banco de trás. Depois os deixaram nas proximidades da Fazenda Ipanema, fugindo rumo a Alfenas.

Detalhes de ambos os casos em nossa próxima publicação do grupo JPF.