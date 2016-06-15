LEITE ESTRAGADO GERA DEIXA CONSUMIDORES PREOCUPADOS

Produto foi recolhido pela empresa fabricante, que enviou nota com explicação para o que pode ter ocorrido, além de garantir que o problema não causava risco à saúde dos consumidores
Poço-fundenses que compraram caixas do leite UHF desnatado CooperRita na última semana tiveram uma desagradável surpresa ao abrí-las para consumo. Além de terem em seus copos o que mais parecia um soro do que leite, ainda perceberam que no fundo da embalagem ficava uma grossa pasta branca.
Imediatamente, alguns deles contactaram nossa reportagem, que compareceu em algumas residências e comprovou que a reclamação tem procedência. Diante do problema, nossa equipe enviou imagens ao Serviço de Atendimento ao Consumidor da CooperRita, que solicitamente respondeu à mensagem com uma nota. Nela, a empresa afirma que ao serem informados dos fatos realizaram um rastreamento do processo de fabricação do referido lote, constatando que houve uma falha no tratamento térmico realizado para esterilização (o leite teria permanecido na temperatura necessária por um tempo superior ao que é de praxe). No entanto, foi dada a garantia de que não havia risco de dano à saúde de quem adquiriu o produto”.
A empresa também se colocou à disposição para o ressarcimento dos custos dos consumidores, e reafirmou o compromisso com a qualidade do que produzem.
Você confere mais detalhes e a nota completa no Jornal de Poço Fundo deste sábado (18).
VEJA ABAIXO UM VIDEO FEITO POR NOSSA EQUIPE COM UM DOS RECLAMANTES
