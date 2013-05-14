LADRÕES TOCAM TERROR EM LOTÉRICA DE TURVOLÂNDIA

Dois homens armados assaltaram uma lotérica da cidade de Turvolândia, na tarde desta terça-feira (14). Eles levaram todo o dinheiro que havia no caixa e no cofre. Um funcionário, que estava sozinho no momento do crime, sofreu um corte no braço direito após ser atingido por vidro quebrado.

O modo de operação foi muito parecido com o de outros roubos praticados na região. Os bandidos chegaram no local numa moto XRE-300, de cor escura (entre azul escuro e preta), e um deles, com uma marreta, quebrou o vidro de um dos caixas e invadiu a área dos atendentes, exigindo que lhe fosse entregue todo o dinheiro que havia no local, fugindo logo que conseguiu seu intento. O jovem atingido pelos estilhaços foi atendido no Posto de Saúde da cidade. O ferimento, felizmente, não foi grave.

Policiais Militares e Civis de Turvolândia, Silvianópolis e São João da Mata, dentre outras, se uniram no rastreamento, mas até o fechamento desta nota ainda não haviam encontrando nenhum suspeito.

Detalhes você terá nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.

Funcionário acabou ferido levemente durante a ação criminosa

Novamente, uma marreta foi a arma utilizada para invadir o local