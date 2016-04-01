LADRÕES LEVAM TOYOTA DE FAZENDA DE MÉDICO POÇO-FUNDENSE

Se você vir uma caminhonete Toyota de cor bege e placas GQT 6862 rodando por aí, acione a Policia Militar. O veículo foi furtado na madrugada deste sábado (2) da fazenda do médico Luiz Fernando Gouvêa. Os bandidos pelo visto só queriam o utilitário, pois não levaram mais nada do local, apesar de terem promovido uma grande baderna. O detalhe é que a caminhonete tem um sistema de segurança para bloquear o combustível, que poucas pessoas conhecem, mas de alguma forma os ladrões conseguiram destravar.
Qualquer pista, entre em contato pelo 98879-7176 ou com a Delegacia de Poço Fundo (35) 3283-1236
