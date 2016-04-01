LADRÕES LEVAM TOYOTA DE FAZENDA DE MÉDICO POÇO-FUNDENSE

by admin

Se você vir uma caminhonete Toyota de cor bege e placas GQT 6862 rodando por aí, acione a Policia Militar. O veículo foi furtado na madrugada deste sábado (2) da fazenda do médico Luiz Fernando Gouvêa. Os bandidos pelo visto só queriam o utilitário, pois não levaram mais nada do local, apesar de terem promovido uma grande baderna.  O detalhe é que a caminhonete tem um sistema de segurança para bloquear o combustível, que poucas pessoas conhecem, mas de alguma forma os ladrões conseguiram destravar.

Qualquer pista, entre em contato pelo 98879-7176 ou com a Delegacia de Poço Fundo (35) 3283-1236

180 thoughts on “LADRÕES LEVAM TOYOTA DE FAZENDA DE MÉDICO POÇO-FUNDENSE

  4. Nice blog right here! Additionally your site loads up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol.

  5. Hiya very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally…I am satisfied to search out numerous useful information right here within the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.

  6. It’s really a nice and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  7. I have read some good stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to make this sort of fantastic informative site.

  8. Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was a amusement account it. Glance advanced to more brought agreeable from you! However, how could we be in contact?

  10. Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  12. One thing is the fact that one of the most popular incentives for making use of your cards is a cash-back or rebate present. Generally, you’ll receive 1-5 back in various acquisitions. Depending on the credit card, you may get 1 returning on most expenses, and 5 in return on buying made on convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores and also ‘member merchants’.

  15. It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  16. Thanks for the concepts you are giving on this web site. Another thing I’d prefer to say is the fact that getting hold of duplicates of your credit score in order to check out accuracy of each detail could be the first activity you have to undertake in repairing credit. You are looking to thoroughly clean your credit history from damaging details faults that screw up your credit score.

  17. Hi. Now i’m looking for a good site that provides creative writing prompts or creative composing exercises since I noticed that anyone that is seriously interested in writing must do creative writing exercises. So does anyone know of worth keeping?.

  18. Great work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thank you =)

  19. Does anyone know how you get those customised backgrounds on wordpress. All i could seem to get is the ones they provide. Can someone assist pleaseeeeeeeeeee?.

  22. trying to determine whether my company blog should be encased on corp. website or using different platform like Blogspot? The goal is to drive as much skilled traffic to the “new” corp. website as possible. Also, what would be better from an SEO perspective?.

  23. Is there a degree that exists to be used of music AND innovative writing two fields? When there is, do you know the name of it?.. I wish to combine these two of my interests (loves) but I don’t know what kind of level offers the utilization of both… Make sure you help? Approaching college?.

  25. This website is mostly a stroll-by way of for the entire data you needed about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you’ll positively uncover it.

  26. Admiring the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  27. I’m an aspiring writer-of all literary trades (journalism, screen composing, satire, etc)-but I want to start a blog for some adult focused, romantic wonderland literature. Anyone know how I could start a blog that will allow myself to do this? In my opinion I’ll require a warning page prior to entrance, and I want it to come up on search engines..

  31. I have a business blog through which We offer certain goods and services. Additionally it is a general-information blog, however. I was seeking to move it to another blog sponsor. I know that blogspot offers user-sponsored marketing, but any kind of other free blogs that allow something like blogspot’s adsense and/or user-sponsored advertising?.

  32. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today..

  34. I simply installed a brand new itunes on a different pc, and I want to manually sync some video clips to my ipod. What I need to know in the event that if I plug my ipod into the computer(which is Filled up with my music) will it start to synchronize right away to the bare itunes list? I no longer want to loose my music on the website! How do I ensure that doesn’t happen?.

  35. I want to make use of the WayBackMachine to attempt to retrieve my old Yahoo! 360 Blog posts, but We don’t know what the URL structure was. Up to now I have always been coming up bare. Anybody come with an example WEB ADDRESS that I can use to reconstruct a valid WEB ADDRESS for my old blog page? Thanks!.

  36. Hi there! This article could not be written any better! Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I will send this information to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

  37. Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  42. Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

  47. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  48. This is all very new to me and this article really opened my eyes.Thanks for sharing with us your wisdom.

  53. Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.

  59. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  61. Usually I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.

  65. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  91. Outstanding post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this subject? I ad be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!

  101. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

  117. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  122. I relish, cause I discovered exactly what I was looking for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  124. site I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You\ are an expert in this topic!

  125. Whats Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Good job.

  142. Superb weblog here! Also your web site loads up quick! What host are you utilizing? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my internet site loaded up as rapidly as yours lol

  147. I love Facebook, but I hate that their notes section isn’t simply because appealing as MySpace’s websites. I’ve lately transferred a blog from MySpace to Facebook using the “share” icon located beneath each blog… Nevertheless , I do nothing like the way it seems on my Facebook page. Are there any better ways to transfer my sites?.

  148. Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.

  158. I was thinking of starting a blog so I did several research into it on the internet and found a lot of stuff that discusses legal issues and blogging. Now i am not thinking about blogging about controversial problems, (my blog page would focus on posts regarding books, movies, culture, movie theater, music etc, and all material would be solely my own opinions) so what legal issues are involved with blogging?. Must i write a copyright please note or are blog disclaimers actually worthless?.

  159. You made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  166. This particular blog is no doubt educating and besides amusing. I have found a bunch of interesting things out of this blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Cheers!

  178. Pingback: Google

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.