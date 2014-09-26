LADRÕES LEVAM 31 NOVILHAS DE FAZENDA POÇO-FUNDENSE

by admin

Ladrões de gado invadiram uma fazenda de Poço Fundo, na madrugada de ontem (quinta-feira, 25). Foram roubadas 31 cabeças. Ainda não há pistas dos meliantes.
Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, os bandidos aparentemente atuaram com tranquilidade e crentes de que nao seriam surpreendidos. Eles recolheram os animais no pasto, os levaram para um curral e de lá os embarcaram em pelo menos dois caminhões.
A Policia Civil e a Policia Militar estiveram no local, e um boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado. As investigações correm por conta da Delegacia de Poço Fundo.

