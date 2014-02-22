LADRÕES INVADEM RESTAURANTE NA MADRUGADA

Um restaurante localizado na Vila Guilherma foi alvo de ladrões na madrugada deste sábado (22). Os bandidos invadiram o estabelecimento e furtaram um aparelho de som e vários produtos, dentre bebidas e alimentos.
A proprietária só percebeu o que havia ocorrido ao iniciar os trabalho do dia, logo de manhã, quando então acionou a Polícia Militar. Neste momento, uma Guarnição levanta os dados necessários à confecção do Boletim de Ocorrência e busca pistas que possam levar aos autores.
Vale lembrar que esta não foi a primeira vez que o restaurante foi “visitado” por “amigos do alheio”. O mesmo aparelho de som furtado hoje já havia sido recuperado anos atrás, depois de ter sido levado em outra invasão.
Quaisquer pistas ou informações que possam ajudar na identificação dos meliantes ou na localização dos objetos roubados podem ser passadas pelo 190, o telefone de emergência da Polícia Militar.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
