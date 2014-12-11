LADRÕES INVADEM ESTABELECIMENTOS NO CENTRO

Se você tem algum tipo de comércio e trabalha no Centro de Poço Fundo, fique atento e procure meios de se proteger. Bandidos estão invadindo alguns estabelecimentos para cometer furtos. É possível que os autores sejam usuários de drogas, em busca de recursos para manter o vício.

Provavelmente na madrugada desta quarta-feira (12), o local atacado foi a conhecida Chamonix, localizada na Praça São Francisco. Os ladrões arrombaram a porta com uma grande barra de aço, retirada de algum bueiro, e furtaram diversos produtos. Esta foi a segunda invasão ao espaço em menos de 15 dias, e os meios utilizados foram idênticos ao desta oportunidade.

Outros comerciantes da mesma região também se tornaram vítimas dos meliantes, e todos estão preocupados com este aumento no número de delitos.

Nas duas oportunidades em que invadiram a Chamonix, os bandidos usaram um barra de aço como essa para arrombar a porta