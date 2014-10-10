LADRÕES FURTAM TRATOR DE MADEIREIRA NO PAIOLINHO

Bandidos furtaram um trator da Marca John Deere, modelo 5078 (como os das fotos abaixo) e ainda novo, com apenas 890 horas de uso, no Distrito do Paiolinho. O crime foi cometido provavelmente na madrugada da última quinta-feira (9).

O dono da máquina, E.S. (48 anos), disse à Policia Militar que ao chegar para o trabalho em sua madeireira, notou que a porteira de entrada estava arrombada. Resolveu verificar o interior da empresa, percebeu que o trator havia sido levado.

Um rastreamento foi feito, mas sem sucesso. Qualquer pista pode ser repassada ao 190, ao 181 ou para o telefone (35) 3283-1236.

(as fotos são ilustrativas)