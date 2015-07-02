LADRÕES FURTAM FOLHAS DE TABACO EM POÇO FUNDO

Três produtores de fumo levaram um grande susto ao conferirem os andaimes de secagem das folhas, montados às margens da rodovia MG 179, já nas proximidades do acesso II de Poço Fundo. Bandidos literalmente limparam várias das instalações entre a noite de quarta-feira (1) e a madrugada de quinta (2). O prejuízo beira os R$ 8 mil.

As vítimas acreditam que os autores sabiam exatamente o que buscavam, já que os produtos levados estão praticamente prontos para destalagem e comercialização, e folhas verdes sequer chamaram a atenção. Marcas nos locais invadidos indicam que um caminhão de pequeno porte (F-4000 ou F-350) foi utilizado no transporte da carga furtada.

Qualquer informação que possa auxiliar na identificação de suspeitos podem ser repassadas ao 190 ou à Policia Civil, pelo fone (35) 3283-1236.

As folhas de tabaco levadas tinham esse aspecto, e estão prontas para destalagem