LADRÕES FAZEM “LIMPA” NO BARREIRINHO

Um clube no bairro Barreirinho, zona rural de Poço Fundo. foi alvo de bandidos na madrugada deste domingo (19). Os meliantes fizeram uma verdadeira limpeza no local.

A Policia Militar foi acionada por volta das 10h00 da manhã, e o presidente da instituição informou que ladrões arrombaram o cadeado da porta de um bar que há no local, e depois de conseguir entrar no estabelecimento retiraram de lá bebidas alcoólicas, refrigerantes, salgados, carne, óleo de cozinha e até uma TV, dentre outros objetos.

Não há suspeitos até o momento, e o caso foi repassado à Policia Civil, para as demais providências.