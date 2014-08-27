CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO E TURVOLÂNDIA SÃO ASSALTADOS SIMULTANEAMENTE

Dois assaltos cometidos simultaneamente na manhã desta quarta-feira (27) estão dando trabalho para as policias de Poço Fundo e de Turvolândia. Os alvos foram agências dos Correios dos dois municípios, e os crimes, além de terem sido cometidos na mesma hora, também tinham similaridades no modo de ação dos bandidos.

Em Poço Fundo, três homens armados invadiram a instituição, renderam os funcionários e levaram uma grande quantia em dinheiro, destinada ao pagamento dos salários de aposentados que se dirigem à empresa para este fim.

De acordo com informações colhidas pela reportagem do JPF no local, os meliantes estavam de “cara limpa” e foram muito tranquilos durante a ação delituosa. Ninguém foi agredido.

Não se sabe ao certo o meio de condução utilizado pelos bandidos para se evadir da instituição. Porém, imagens do circuito interno da agência e de lugares que tenham câmera e se situam na possível rota escolhida para a fuga serão analisadas pela Polícia Militar, que já foi à empresa fazendo os primeiros levantamentos do caso.

No mesmo instante, um roubo com características semelhantes foi cometido na vizinha Turvolândia. Três homens armados anunciaram o assalto e pegaram todo o dinheiro que havia no local. Neste caso, o grupo estava com máscaras. O carro utilizado na ação, um Ford Focus, foi localizado durante o rastreamento feito pela Policia Militar e pela Policia Civil, abandonado na entrada de uma propriedade às margens da estrada que leva à cidade de Carvalhópolis. O veículo foi recolhido ao pátio credenciado, para posterior perícia.

Não foi divulgado o montante levado nos assaltos. As buscas continuam, e nossa equipe continua acompanhando. Detalhes você confere aqui, em nosso site, e nas próximas edições do Grupo JPF de Comunicação.

*Atualizado às 13h10