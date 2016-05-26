LADRÃO PRESO PELA PM DE POÇO FUNDO CULPA VITIMAS PELOS SEUS CRIMES

A Policia Militar de Poço Fundo prendeu, na tarde desta quinta-feira (26), José Antônio da Silva (42 anos). Em princípio, ele era alvo de um rastreamento por causa de um estelionato praticado em Elói Mendes, mas depois de buscas em sua residência, no bairro São Benedito, os militares descobriram que o homem, na verdade, é um bandido “multi-tarefas”. Além de praticar furtos em diversos estabelecimentos poço-fundenses, ele apresentou documento falso e já tinha três mandados de prisão em aberto.
O suspeito também guardava várias cédulas de dinheiro antigo, mas que tinham uma finalidade: enganar incautos na aplicação de golpes. Colocava cédulas verdadeiras por cima dos maços de notas sem valor, para simular que tinha grandes quantias em seu poder.
Entrevistado por nossa equipe, José confessou seus crimes, não se mostrou preocupado, culpou as vitimas por seus furtos e ainda deu uma “consultoria grátis” a comerciantes sobre segurança, inclusive informando marcas de cadeados e fechaduras que apresentam maior dificuldade para arrombamentos.
Confira no vídeo abaixo:
Very good post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Appreciate it for this rattling post, I am glad I observed this website on yahoo.
Why do copyright holders only allow people from certain countries to view their content?
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again.
I value the article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Excellent web site. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
Does Joomla have an element that assistance to create a forum like Bing Answers?
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet the simplest factor to keep in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the same time as folks consider concerns that they plainly don’t understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the entire thing with no need side effect , folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
not including myspace and facebooke and that exactly where blogging is certainly just an instalment.. More like blogger. What kind is used one of the most and reaches the highest amount of people?.
I have always been at a crossroads in my career. I actually is in the center of applying for regulation school, but I really wish to write. Will there be a field that can combine both, or should i choose one over the other? I am not looking to practice law, very much I know regarding myself. I would like to do something that is challenging, fun, creative and meaningful. I fear that I have to give up writing in order to fullfill a working life..
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will go along with with your blog.
Wow, great blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I have a wordpress blog and I would really prefer to remove every thing (it’s managed on my own site and hosting) because I would like to delete my site. How can I save my blog posts in a folder or something in my documents (offline) mainly because I avoid want to delete everything completely. Can I do that at once, if I may even do it? Thanks a lot!.
This is a very good thing, is your best choice, this is a good thing.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
you might have an important blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I’m having some issues with Firefox, so I want to uninstall this and then re-order it. But I want to conserve all my bookmarks, so may i save my bookmarks to my computer, and then transfer them back to Firefox once I re-order it? Thanks for the help..
It as actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful web site. Lots of helpful info here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your sweat!
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I?аАТаЂаll right away seize your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.
I do enjoy the manner in which you have presented this specific concern plus it does indeed offer me personally some fodder for consideration. On the other hand, from just what I have seen, I just simply trust as the responses pack on that people today stay on point and in no way get started upon a tirade regarding some other news du jour. Anyway, thank you for this exceptional piece and though I do not really go along with it in totality, I regard your perspective.
what are some good and popular websites for websites???.