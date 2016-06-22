LADRÃO FOGE DE FLAGRANTE MAS DEIXA DOCUMENTOS PARA TRÁS

furto - certidão Maikon4bUm jovem de 26 anos conseguiu escapar de uma perseguição da Policia Militar na noite desta terça-feira (21), após cometer um furto nas imediações da Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro, no bairro Nova Gimirim. No entanto, o rapaz foi facilmente identificado, porque na correria deixou para trás, além de produtos subtraídos, sua própria certidão de nascimento e duas fotos 3/4.

Os militares foram acionados por denúncias anônimas, com a informação de que o suspeito estaria dentro de um carro naquela área. Uma guarnição foi ao local e constatou que o rádio do veículo havia sido furtado, e trataram de procurar pelo ladrão, um indivíduo já conhecido no meio policial. Ao perceber que seria abordado, ele correu e se embrenhou em uma mata, mas deixou uma mochila com o aparelho tirado do automóvel e vários outros objetos, além dos documentos que facilitaram ainda mais sua identificação.

O material foi recolhido e encaminhado à Policia Civil, para as demais providências.

