LADRÃO EM GOL AZUL FURTA PRODUTOS DE SUPERMERCADO

Comerciantes de Poço Fundo devem ficar atentos a um veículo VW Gol Quadrado, de cor azul e com placas GNG 6697, de Campestre. O motorista deste carro, com auxilio de um garoto, cometeu um furto num supermercado do bairro São José (o supermercado do conhecido “Fula”) na manhã desta sexta-feira (10).

O rapaz aproveitou-se da confiança com que o comerciante atende seus clientes e foi pegando diversos produtos, entregando-o ao menor, que por sua vez já levava para o carro. Depois, pediu para o dono do estabelecimento pesar cebolas e aproveitou-se deste momento de distração para simplesmente sair com o automóvel, seguindo sentido ao bairro São Benedito e de lá tomando rumo ignorado.

Qualquer pista pode ser repassada ao 190 ou ao celular 98879-7176