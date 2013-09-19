LADRÃO É PRESO PELA PM APÓS ASSALTO EM BAR

A presteza de vários cidadãos em ligar para o 190 e a rápida resposta da Policia Militar culminaram na prisão de jovem de 21 anos, que tentou assaltar um bar na Praça São Francisco, na noite desta quarta-feira (18). O rapaz, que é conhecido pela prática de vários delitos desde que era menor de idade, atacou o dono do estabelecimento, de 46 anos, quando este se preparava para encerrar os trabalhos do dia, segurando-o pelo pescoço e exigindo a entrega do dinheiro que houvesse ali. Só não contava com a reação do homem, que percebeu que ele estava desarmado e o enfrentou até a chegada da guarnição responsável pelo turno.

Os militares chegaram rápido, e conseguiram prender o meliante a apenas alguns metros do local. Ao ver a viatura se aproximando, ele tentou fugir e se esconder no vão da entrada de uma residência, mas foi descoberto e detido.

Ladrão e vítima foram levados para o Hospital de Gimirim, onde o acusado, mesmo diante dos policiais, passou a ameaçar o comerciante de morte, continuando com a mesma postura mesmo no pátio da Cadeia de Poço Fundo, enquanto aguardava seu encaminhamento para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas.

Continuamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes na edição impressa do Jornal de Poço Fundo, a ser publicada no próximo sábado (21).