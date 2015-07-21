LADRÃO CAI DE TELHADO E DORME DENTRO DE LOJA QUE QUERIA FURTAR

Um homem de 40 anos caiu do telhado de uma loja da rua Prefeito Isaías de Carvalho, em Poço Fundo, ao tentar invadir e tentar cometer furtos no local, na noite desta segunda-feira (20). Por muita sorte, ele aparentemente não sofreu nenhum ferimento, e mesmo após o tombo ainda promoveu danos em um computador, abriu gavetas (à procura de dinheiro), e ainda separou chaves, tintas e serras para serem levados. Ao ser flagrado pela PM e percebendo que não conseguiria sair de dentro do estabelecimento, simplesmente deitou-se no chão e dormiu num dos cômodos.
A Policia Militar já estava à procura do suspeito, apontado como autor de outro furto cometido no bairro São José, quando ouviu o barulho que ele provocava. Ao averiguar por buracos de uma das portas, a guarnição conseguiu visualizá-lo e ordenou que ele ficasse parado no depósito. Então aguardou funcionárias da loja abrirem a porta para efetuar a sua detenção. Visivelmente embriagado, ele disse aos policiais e à nossa reportagem apenas que não sabia como fora parar ali, e que havia bebido muito depois de levar a esposa para fazer alguns exames.
Preso em flagrante, o ladrão azarado foi levado ao Hospital de Gimirim, para ser examinado, e depois à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para os demais procedimentos.
Assista abaixo o video exclusivo deste fato que, se não fosse trágico, com certeza seria cômico…
