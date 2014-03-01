Aconteceu, nesta segunda-feira (2), no Fórum de Machado, o julgamento do homem acusado de matar, a tiros, o recuperando da APAC, Claudiney da Silva. Ewerson de Paula (31 anos) é réu confesso do homicídio. Ele teria sido o responsável pelos disparos que vitimaram o detento.
O crime foi cometido em 2012. Ewerson e um comparsa invadiram uma fábrica de blocos que era mantida pela entidade, ao lado do Cemitério da Saudade. Eles entraram no pátio pelo portão da frente, numa moto preta, e seguiram até onde estava a vítima, executando-a com vários tiros. Claudiney foi atingido por pelo menos cinco projéteis (no braço direito, mão direita, braço esquerdo, embaixo da axila esquerda e na boca, que transfixou sua cabeça), e morreu no local.
O motivo do crime seria vingança. O homem assassinado estaria cumprindo pena exatamente por ter matado um jovem no Jardim das Oliveiras, irmão de Ewerson, e este, ligado ao tráfico de drogas, teria prometido “acertar as contas”. O homem responsável pela condução da moto não foi encontrado, e o assassino afirma que nunca irá entregá-lo.
O julgamento, segundo fontes ouvidas pelo JPF, não demorou, já que se tratava de um réu confesso e não havia muitas testemunhas a serem ouvidas.
JÚRI POPULAR DECIDIRÁ DESTINO DE ASSASSINO DE RECUPERANDO DA APAC DE MACHADO
