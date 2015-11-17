JUÍZA COMANDA AÇÃO EM PROL DE VÍTIMAS DE MINERADORA

Fórum de Poço Fundo é a referência para doações

Um trabalho conjunto do Juizado de Poço Fundo, o Ministério Público e a Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil está envolvendo a cidade num grande movimento solidário em prol das vítimas do desastre de Mariana. Numa ação coordenada pela Juíza da Comarca, Fernanda Machado de Moura Leite, água está sendo doada para envio às cidades que tiveram o abastecimento interrompido por conta da lama que tomou conta e destrói o Rio Doce, em especial o município de Governador Valadares.

Segundo a Magistrada, o envolvimento dos poço-fundenses e de outras cidades da região por onde ela passou, como Alfenas, Areado, Alterosa e Carmo do Rio Claro, tem sido acima do esperado. Até o momento, mais de 40 mil litros de água já foram enviados para as vitimas, graças às doações de galões ou em dinheiro entregues no Fórum da Comarca.

O caminho para fazer a sua parte e também ajudar toda essa gente é simples. Você pode levar a água, em garrafas ou galões, diretamente ao Fórum, ou entregá-los na sede do Ministério Público e da OAB. Doações em dinheiro também podem ser feitas nestes locais ou com depósitos feitos nas seguintes contas: ITAÚ: Conta Corrente 27728-0 / Agência 3900. BANCO DO BRASIL: Conta Corrente 7189-7 / Agência 01687

Outro ponto de coleta de água é o Supermercado Alves, que também entrou na campanha.

Um grupo no facebook foi criado pela Dra. Fernanda, e através dele você pode obter mais informações e também ter um resumo de como está o ritmo de doações até o momento. Clique no link e Confira: APOIO ÀS VITIMAS DA SAMARCO/VALLE/TRAGÉDIA OCORRIDA EM MARIANA-MG

Os números e o caminho das doações até as mãos dos que necessitam delas, você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

Doações podem ser feitas em galões, garrafas ou em dinheiro

