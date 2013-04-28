JUDÔ MOVIMENTA POÇÃO

by admin

O Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, o “Poção”, está altamente movimentado neste domingo (28). Está em pleno andamento, na quadra de esportes do clube, a segunda etapa do Circuito Sul Mineiro de Judô, promovido pela LSMJ (Liga Sul Mineira de Judô).
Cerca de 20 cidades trouxeram suas equipes para o torneio, e há muitos representantes de Poço Fundo no tatame, dando trabalho para os adversários.
O evento conta com o apoio da Prefeitura Municipal (via Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano), da vereadora Enfermeira Edicelma Caleare, do Professor de Judô Fernando Magalhães e da E.E. José Bonifácio (que têm um belo trabalho com a arte marcial japonesa em um de seus projetos especiais).
Os combates seguem até as 18h00, e você terá detalhes sobre a classificação final na próxima edição do JPF. Aguarde e confira!

291 thoughts on “JUDÔ MOVIMENTA POÇÃO

  1. Come descriveresti la musica degli R5?Pop rock. C’è molto pop ma c’è anche tanta chitarra, proprio come nel rock. A volte la gente ci giudica una “boy band”, ma c’è anche una ragazza nel gruppo e inoltre suoniamo tutti gli strumenti.

  2. Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.

  4. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome site!

  8. Fb has become a lot more than a website for people in order to catch up with one another. Its marketing and advertising benefits have many institutions running around looking to get Facebook followers. Facebook might have started out like a simple site with regard to social networking, however it has developed right into a much more. Considering the wide popularity and it is massive member foundation, a growing number of companies get started using it being a medium for considerable marketing. Companies began by simply making profiles, organizations, and pages in order to disseminate information about all of them. Slowly they will branched out into applying this as a device to commercialize their products and services on the market. To create their product or even service visible, these people needed a lot of individuals to become fans of the groups and webpages. Only then would certainly the marketing technique end up being prosperous. Additionally , they required to get Facebook followers in the target market. This required enormous databases of Facebook associates that posed a brand new problem.
    rental car coupon codes avis http://www.ohionewsdesk.com/story/95472/get-the-best-deals-by-using-discount-coupons-provided-by-savingplaza.html

  9. Iâ€™m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.

  19. The “star” which Alex was trying to get you to recognize was likely a reference to the sun. It’s also my belief that the Pater Noster (Lord’s Prayer) which reads “Our Father twart in Heaven …” is also a reference to the sun,

  23. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
    tienda vans madrid rebajas desigual http://www.ceart.net/src/index.php?tienda-vans-madrid-rebajas-desigual-25004666

  43. 301 Moved Permanently I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I¡¯m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks! your article about 301 Moved PermanentlyBest Regards Shane

  44. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I am quite certain I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!

  45. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

  46. You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  47. Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment or even I success you access constantly quickly.

  49. hello!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we keep up a correspondence more approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist in this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking ahead to peer you.

  51. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

  52. Great goods from you, man. I’ve have in mind your stuff prior to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve obtained right here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you assert it. You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.

  53. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche. Very good blog!

  54. Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for first-time blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  55. Hi there, I found your site by the use of Google even as looking for a similar matter, your web site came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  56. A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish amazing. Magnificent job!

  57. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  58. Generador de ozono – desodorización y purificación Salveco Proyectos S.L. empresa creada en 1996 y con mas de 25 años de experiencia e investigación de nuevas tecnologias especializada en generador de ozono, produce equipos generadores de ozono comercial y ozono industrial que ayudan a una esterilización, desodorización de ambientes y purificación de aguas.

  59. Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is an extremely smartly written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.

  60. Puse una reclamación al servicio al consumidor, pero como el que oye llover… Yo desde luego no repito con la marca, con ese servicio ni hablar. Si os soy sincero soy nulo en esto de los moviles y necesito actualizar mi Hero, aun esty con el 1.5 y es una verguenza. Actualmente me encuentro en Turquia y aqui no funciona la garantia, asi que tuve que esparar a ir a España para poderla enviar al SAT. Me indican indican un número de teléfono de contacto con el servicio técnico de la garantía de HTC que resultó ser TELESERVICE en MADRID ahora ARVATO , donde envío mi teléfono en varias ocasiones.

  66. I want to know how to obtain the CSS code meant for rounded corners for my header, post background, and sidebar history! It’s pertaining to my blogspot blog. MAKE SURE YOU tell me how to get the css code!.

  67. I am often to blogging and i actually recognize your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.

  71. I really like to write and I’m very good at it. But whenever I try to write a tale or something I begin good yet always end up throwing this away–I can never seem to complete it… Sometimes I have a good option that I love but is actually just hard for me to compose a story approximately and keep going. I like creative writing, great I’ve almost given up since I can’t even write a short story. HELP!!! What should I do?. Any good innovative writing websites to help myself get started? Books?. I’m EAGER!!.

  73. Greetings! This is my first comment here so Ijust wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts.Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the samesubjects? Appreciate it!

  74. I am looking for a great running a blog website, yet there are way too many! I am actually searching for a website that’s free and there can be many bloggers on a single site. For example , I a new blog and people who I choose (friends and family) can easily start blogging on the site. If I can easily upgrade it from my iPod touch that would be wonderful. And merely could personalize easily. (Have my own logo and background) Note this is not mandatory! Thank You’s forward!.

  75. Article writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.

  76. Gгeetings from Florida! I’m bored to death аt work sо I decided tо browseyⲟur blog on my iphone dսгing lunch break. Ӏ love tҺe info yߋu pгesent hᥱre аnd can’t wait tⲟ take a lοok when І get home.I’m surprised at hⲟա fast yοur blog loaded on my phone ..І’m not evеn ᥙsing WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, awesome blog!

  77. F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  78. I’ve truly asked my older sis countless times to structure my pc because I am just experiencing lag in the game We play. Btw, this computer has been formatted 4-5 instances. But whenever I request my sis to structure my computer, she says no since she says that if you format a pc too much, the pc itself gets slower than it already was. Is this true? Or is that an excuse to get out of formatting my pc because it takes away her 2-3 hours?.

  80. I want to write an article on my website to share with people. How can I ensure that no one copies what I have got written and claim this as their personal? Is there several place where I can “register” my function so that I use proof that it can be my work and no one particular else can claim it as their own?.

  81. Someone necessarily help to make significantly articles I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular post incredible. Wonderful job!

  82. Prix Levitra Pharmacie Belgique [url=http://vbdrug.com]kamagra online duroline[/url] Canadian Medicines Effets Secondaires Cialis Amoxil No Rx United States Online Pharmacies Viagra Kwikmed Coupons [url=http://norco5.com]generic levitra professional[/url] Generic Flagyl In Hialeah Viagra Levitra Cialis Achat De Xenical En Ligne [url=http://binotal.com]viagra[/url] Costo Del Propecia Generic Macrobid Free Consultation Bakersfield [url=http://ciaolis.com]cialis price[/url] Propecia Engorda Garantia De Satisfaccion Viagra For Sale Cannada Canine Moist Dermatitis Cephalexin Dosage Canadian Viagra Myco Rat Amoxicillin 5142.1 [url=http://edfastmedrxshop.com]viagra[/url] What Does Cephalexin Cure

  84. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!

  85. I need very creative ideas which will loosen up the atmosphere since my learners are very severe. Any word games or writing video games are appreciated!.

  88. I wanted to start my own blog and I was looking to get your suggestions for which sites you think are the best to start a single with.. I would like to be able to post pictures, textual content, and music (maybe).. I only wish to use a free of charge blog web host..

  89. Keflex Dosin [url=http://oc-35.com]acheter propecia paris[/url] How Much Is Levitra Cialis En Oferta Viagra Frau Preisvergleich Cialis Generico 20 Mg Tadapox Online [url=http://shopednorxmed.com]viagra[/url] Avis Sur Le Cialis 5 Mg Best Online Viagra Site [url=http://0drugs.com]cialis generique lilly[/url] Isoretinoin Without Prescription Cephalexin Capsules Cephalexin And Strep A Baclofene Perte De Poids Zithromax Official Website [url=http://rxmega.com]levitra expre delivery[/url] Priligy Quanto Costa Viagra Et Cialis Pas Cher Cialis 10 Mg Indicazioni [url=http://vicile.com]kamagra los angeles mastercard[/url] Best Non Prescription Viagra Viagra Suisse Were To Buy Levothyroxine

  93. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

  94. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  110. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  132. J-Lo permitted herself to penetrate her masculine victim for some time but as it became evident that he was prepped to jizm Jennifer dismounted him.Then my Angel, sate end chatting and construct be Happy to me. iran sxslap dance penetrationnude iranian girls http://femaleglamourgalleries.com/trike-patrol-lupe/ Peter is divorced and also a Pastor.)The fever radiating from that bone seemed to burn the flesh of my face.I could peep ogle she no longer respected me if in fact she ever did.These were words I certainly didn’t want to hear but knew resistance was useless.

  138. ЛЮДИ ЭТО КИДАЛА 0681227846 !!!!
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    АДРЕС ВОДОПРОВОДНАЯ 1
    Кидает людей на предоплату типа для документов!!!
    ЛЮДИ НЕ ВИДИТЕСЬ!!!!
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    0681227846
    ОДЕССА!!!!! ОДЕССА!!!

    КИДАЛА ТЫ не сможеш вести свое дело ! Я За тобой слежу!!!

  142. ? He said as Mick, on the telly, gave the fingers up to the camera.She slipped down me again, gobbling my puffies and slipping her vag lips over the head of my rod. april hunter fuckemy rushelizabeth oropesa tatsulok http://femaleglamourgalleries.com/ami-emerson-anal/ The whole vignette was so deliciously inferior that I briefly added my splooge to her confection as her climax drained my pulsating penis.I was left sort of speechlessвЂ¦several soles in front of me a dude was having some kind of fluid.Morning hon are you sensing finer? Dawn asked.Her spacious globes and her stiff puffies were tempting me, and for the first-ever time in the years I had known her, they were at my Come.

  146. Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?

  149. Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It as always useful to read articles from other authors and practice something from their websites.

  156. As my sis says, it’s not manufacture a high-tail relish you is our bf or paramour, you’re objective impart, and who cares if a sub is titanic or elderly or anything as lengthy as he does what he’s told.near Dove, you gain penalty with this skim swatter. casey parker xxxizzy pantyhose tubeshakeela 4u com http://wiki.phsys.com.br/index.php?title=Discuss%C3%A3o:AntonieWall508http://embreveaqui.indisciplinar.com/index.php?title=Discuss%C3%A3o:Remarkable_UPVC_windows_and_doors_supplier_will_blow_your_mind3987188http://pretocafe.com.br/wiki/index.php?title=Discuss%C3%A3o:Hire_business_consultants9356760 Evan encouraged me again, proceed ahead.The medic obviously said that your wad doesnвЂ™t match my egg [ok so this is not a biological reality вЂ“ but this is a myth], so this is the only method without waiting years for the adoption process.Jake began to discuss some off the hook notify options when Marla reached her palm down grasping the burly salute in Jake’s cock-squeezing denim and coyly asked him What about this wood?Realizing what was happening, Jake immediately stiffened in Marla’s forearm, and was in shock wondering what might happen next.She told me to rep inbetween her gams and judge if there was any Plan I could push my pipe into her twat with him Quiet inwards her!!! I know he’d heard the same thing I had and we looked at each other and kind of beckoned indulge in why not?.

  159. I would really prefer to know if there is a way to post short stories, and ongoing episodes for any story online and that it gets legitimate copyright laws on a site. I want to steer clear of my materials to get copyright every time I make an revise to my stories. The end result is that I want to enjoy obtaining online opinions and not get stolen from..

  165. I produced a website using joomla and Excellent domain and a machine, the problem is whenever We go to that particular domain the website is still unviewable. Does onybody know how to help me out?.

  179. I’аve read several just right stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make such a fantastic informative web site.

  183. my family would It?s difficult to acquire knowledgeable folks during this topic, nevertheless, you be understood as do you know what you?re referring to! Thanks

  186. I simply want to say I’m new to weblog and truly enjoyed you’re web-site. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with exceptional articles and reviews. Thanks a lot for sharing with us your blog.

  188. Cialis 10mg Indications [url=http://binotal.com]viagra[/url] Viagra Generika Erfahrungsbericht Viagra Bestellung Rap Amoxicillin Is Not Thrillin Alli Sale [url=http://fastedmedrxshop.com]levitra pills online[/url] Mail Order Levitra 90 Day Supply Cheap Medications Online [url=http://ciaolis.com]cialis[/url] Price Of Levitra 20mg Cialis 20 Prix Discount Amoxicillin High Dose [url=http://buytadalafilus1.com]cialis[/url] Buy Pfizer Viagra Online Free Tadalis Sx Soft Sample Levaquin In Germany Internet Pharmacy Without Perscription Generic Secure Ordering Levaquin Website Thamesdown [url=http://sildenafilusforx.com]viagra[/url] High Doses Of Amoxicillin For Kids Canada Rx Discounters

  195. Pingback: Google

  203. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  204. Pingback: finger bullet vibrator

  207. Pingback: vibrator,

  208. Pingback: Google

  210. Pingback: Vibrating Tongue Ring,

  212. This very blog is no doubt interesting and also factual. I have found many handy things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  218. Pingback: find towing service

  219. I simply want to say I am very new to blogs and really savored your blog. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with awesome well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your webpage.

  222. I am running a small computer fix business in rural Ireland and wish to expand into doing low small, low priced, high quiltiy wordpress products / services brochure websites pertaining to other smaller businesses… How can I find outsourcing partners abroad, which i can simply email the content to, and have them produce, small, five to six page exclusive wordpress sites for me for a price of 1 per week?.

  228. Pingback: gourmet coffee beans kona

  230. Pingback: Marketing

  232. whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Keep up the good work! You know, a lot of people are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.

  235. Pingback: basic internet phone markham

  236. Pingback: Business leather cases for iPhone 6

  241. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!

  242. Pingback: sex toy

  247. Cialis Brand 10mg [url=http://edrxnewmed.com]cialis[/url] Levitra Comprar Online Kamagra Direct Uk Where To Buy Canadian Drugs Online Amoxil Generic [url=http://cidovir.com]cialis[/url] Can I Take Keflex While Pregnant Cephalosporin Allergy Amoxicillin Ampicillin To Buy Que Es La Cialis Y Para Que Sirve [url=http://ussmd.com]cialis[/url] Prednisone For Dogs No Rx Bentyl 20mg Shipped Ups Cialis Oder Viagra Test Dapoxetina 2010 [url=http://shopcurerx.com]is kamagra legitimate[/url] Kamagra Keine Wirkung Paypal Medications Online Viagra E Dieta Xenical Effets Secondaires Kamagra Legal In Usa Viagra Nebenwirkungen Alkohol [url=http://fast-medrx.com]online pharmacy[/url] Kamagra Billig Ohne Rezept Levitra 40mg Generic Amoxicillin 500 Mg Capsule Udl Effects

  249. trying to determine whether my company blog should be located on corp. website or using different platform like Blogspot? The goal can be to drive simply because much experienced traffic to the “new” corp. website as is possible. Also, what would be better from an SEO perspective?.

  250. hi!,I like your writing very a lot! share we be in contact extra approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist in this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Taking a look forward to look you.

  251. Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi

  252. Im no expert, but I think you just crafted an excellent point. You naturally comprehend what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so sincere.

  253. Pingback: CP-8961-C-K9

  254. It can be nearly impossible to come across well-informed women and men on this niche, in addition you appear like you comprehend what exactly you’re writing about! Gratitude

  260. I simply want to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and undeniably liked your webpage. Likely I am prone to store your blog post . You seriously have wonderful article content. Love it for expressing with us your very own website post

  262. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  270. It can be practically unthinkable to encounter well-informed users on this matter, regrettably you come across as like you fully grasp the things you’re talking about! Thank You

  271. Pingback: online sex stores

  272. Pingback: paid surveys

  274. I really wish to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and undeniably liked your website. Very likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have amazing article content. Delight In it for giving out with us your very own url information

  279. Pingback: fleshlight sleeves

  281. Good morning there, just turned alert to your blogging site through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it’s pretty entertaining. I will appreciate in the event you continue on this informative article.

  284. Wow, this articlepostpiece of writingparagraph is nicepleasantgoodfastidious, my sisteryounger sister is analyzing suchthesethese kinds of things, sothustherefore I am going to tellinformlet knowconvey her.

  285. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

  286. What is the procedure to copyright a blog content (text and images)?. I wish to copyright the content on my blog (content and images)?? can anyone please guide as to how can i go abt it?.

  287. Pingback: children pants wholesale in nairobi

  289. Pingback: escort port dickson

  291. Pingback: ELECTRICAL COMPONENTS

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.