JUDÔ MOVIMENTA POÇÃO

O Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, o “Poção”, está altamente movimentado neste domingo (28). Está em pleno andamento, na quadra de esportes do clube, a segunda etapa do Circuito Sul Mineiro de Judô, promovido pela LSMJ (Liga Sul Mineira de Judô).

Cerca de 20 cidades trouxeram suas equipes para o torneio, e há muitos representantes de Poço Fundo no tatame, dando trabalho para os adversários.

O evento conta com o apoio da Prefeitura Municipal (via Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano), da vereadora Enfermeira Edicelma Caleare, do Professor de Judô Fernando Magalhães e da E.E. José Bonifácio (que têm um belo trabalho com a arte marcial japonesa em um de seus projetos especiais).

Os combates seguem até as 18h00, e você terá detalhes sobre a classificação final na próxima edição do JPF. Aguarde e confira!