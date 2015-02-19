JOVENS SÃO DETIDOS POR SUSPEITA DE TRÁFICO DE DROGAS

Dois jovens, um deles com 25 anos e outro de 15, foram detidos pela Policia Militar na tarde desta quinta-feira (19), após denúncia de que estariam vendendo entorpecentes nas proximidades do CEC, na saída do Pinhalzinho. Eles ainda teriam tentado fugir da abordagem e dispensado drogas pelo caminho, que não foram localizadas.

Com a dupla, foi encontrada uma bucha de maconha. Ambos disseram que a erva não lhes pertencia, mas também negaram que fossem usuários. Os rapazes foram levados para a Delegacia de Poço Fundo, mas logo em seguida acabaram liberados.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.