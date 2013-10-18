JOVENS ESCAPAM PRATICAMENTE ILESOS DE CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Quatro jovens que estavam em um Fiat Siena ainda não acreditam que conseguiram escapar praticamente ilesos de uma saída de pista, na altura do quilômetro 47 da rodovia MG 179. Segundo eles, o veículo seguia no sentido Poço Fundo – São João da Mata quando, logo após uma curva, o motorista tentou desviar de um cachorro que atravessava a pista, e por isso acabou saindo para o acostamento do lado direito. O problema é que o local tem um enorme degrau, e o pneu dianteiro ficou pendurado, enquanto a parte debaixo do carro se arrastava pelo asfalto, até que saíu, atravessou a via e voou por uma ribanceira, capotando em seguida.

As vitimas saíram por conta própria do carro e subiram para a pista, onde pediram ajuda. Todos afirmaram que estavam bem e apresentavam somente pequenas escoriações. A Policia Militar e uma ambulância foram acionadas, mas não precisaram efetuar nenhum trabalho de resgate ou apoio.

A Policia Rodoviária Estadual foi ao local para a elaboração de um boletim de ocorrência.

