JOVENS ESCAPAM PRATICAMENTE ILESOS DE CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Quatro jovens que estavam em um Fiat Siena ainda não acreditam que conseguiram escapar praticamente ilesos de uma saída de pista, na altura do quilômetro 47 da rodovia MG 179. Segundo eles, o veículo seguia no sentido Poço Fundo – São João da Mata quando, logo após uma curva, o motorista tentou desviar de um cachorro que atravessava a pista, e por isso acabou saindo para o acostamento do lado direito. O problema é que o local tem um enorme degrau, e o pneu dianteiro ficou pendurado, enquanto a parte debaixo do carro se arrastava pelo asfalto, até que saíu, atravessou a via e voou por uma ribanceira, capotando em seguida.
As vitimas saíram por conta própria do carro e subiram para a pista, onde pediram ajuda. Todos afirmaram que estavam bem e apresentavam somente pequenas escoriações. A Policia Militar e uma ambulância foram acionadas, mas não precisaram efetuar nenhum trabalho de resgate ou apoio.
A Policia Rodoviária Estadual foi ao local para a elaboração de um boletim de ocorrência.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
Sorry for the huge review, but I’m really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Can you really make a spoiler key in tumblr blog posts? I actually don’t know javascript and know very basic code only. I have tried replicating snippets of javascript into my content to try but a lot of them doesn’t work. Several only works in the create post window yet after publishing it doesn’t work anymore. Most buttons simply does nothing at all after getting clicked. Any solutions?.
I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also consult with my website =). We may have a link trade contract among us!
nicee content keep writing
bookmarked!!, I like your blog!