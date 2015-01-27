JOVEM SUSPEITO DE TRÁFICO É PRESO NO CANTO

Um jovem foi preso pela Policia Civil na tarde desta terça-feira (27) no bairro São José (Canto), por suspeita de tráfico de drogas. Bruno Rosa, que tem 19 anos, é oriundo de Machado, mas estaria vivendo em uma casa da comunidade há cerca de um ano, tendo-a transformado em uma base para seu ponto de venda.

Segundo o delegado Éder Neves, o suspeito foi detido exatamente na “biqueira” onde atuava. Depois, em buscas na residência, feitas com o amparo de um mandado, foram encontrados alguns pinos utilizados para acondicionar cocaína, mas vazios, uma pequena porção de maconha, vários saquinhos de “geladinho” ou “chup-chup”, comumente utilizados para embalar buchas da erva, dinheiro e uma faca, que estava escondida dentro de uma mochila. Em outra moradia, também alvo de mandado, nada foi localizado.

O rapaz nega envolvimento com o tráfico, e afirma que o dinheiro foi conseguido honestamente em um trabalho recente. Ele foi levado para Alfenas, para as demais providências.

