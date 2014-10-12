JOVEM SOFRE FRATURA GRAVE AO CAIR DE MOTO NA PONTE AZUL

Um rapaz de 26 anos ficou gravemente ferido após cair com sua motocicleta exatamente sobre a Ponte Azul, que passa sobre o Rio Machadinho e dá nome à estrada que leva ao bairro Piedade. O acidente aconteceu na noite deste sábado (11). Uma ambulãncia foi acionada para efetuar o socorro. Segundo informações do Hospital de Gimirim e da Policia Militar, ele fraturou a perna direita em dois lugares, e agora aguarda remoção para um hospital de referência, a fim de fazer o devido tratamento. No entanto, a vitima não corre risco de morrer, está consciente e conversando normalmente com médico, enfermeiros e policiais.
O jovem disse que seguia para a casa da namorada quando ao chegar na ponte encontrou um carro, que lhe deu passagem, mas quando foi fazer a travessia passou o pneu numa pedra e perdeu o controle, caindo sobre o piso.
Nossa reportagem foi ao local, mas não encontrou a motocicleta, já que amigos do proprietário a haviam retirado e guardado. Como todos os documentos estavam em dia e o condutor não apresentava nenhum sinal de embriaguez, não há motivos para apreensão do veículo.
Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
