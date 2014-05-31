JOVEM SE FERE GRAVEMENTE EM ACIDENTE NA BR 267

O jovem Rudy Carvalho (idade não informada) ficou gravemente ferido, na noite desta sexta-feira (30), após colidir sua motocicleta, uma Suzuki 1000, contra um Ford Del Rey no quilômetro 2 da rodovia BR 267 (trevo em frente a um pastifício de alimentos). O sinistro se deu por volta das 21h40.

Segundo uma testemunha que presenciou o acidente, o rapaz estava com alguns amigos em um trailler situado em frente à Fumesc (Fundação Machadense de Ensino Superior e Comunicação), quando, de repente, pegou a moto e saiu em alta velocidade pela estrada. Porém, no momento em passava pelo referido cruzamento, o automóvel estava terminando de fazer a conversão para entrar no entrocamento. O motociclista percebeu a ação muito tarde e tentou desviar para sua direita, mas não conseguiu desviar e colidiu fortemente contra o carro. Com o baque, o Del Rey foi para no canteiro do trevo e o piloto ficou debaixo dele. Conforme as testemunhas, uma das rodas ainda passou em cima de sua cabeça.

Neste momento, a Polícia e uma ambulância do Pronto Atendimento foram acionadas. Ao chegarem no local, os socorristas notaram que o rapaz estava inconsciente, sangrava muito na face e tinha um afundamento no crânio. Logo em seguida, o colocaram na maca e o encaminharam para a Santa Casa. No entanto, devido à gravidade de seus ferimentos, ele teve que ser levado para Alfenas, onde tentaria ser encaixado na “Vaga Zero” em alguma Unidade de Saúde daquela cidade.

A Perícia acabou sendo acionada e a Polícia Militar de Machado preservou a cena do sinistro.

Mais detalhes deste caso você acompanha na próxima edição impressa do JPF.

Com a colisão, o carro foi para em cima do canteiro do trevo situado em frente ao pastifício