JOVEM QUE MATOU PAI A PAULADAS É CONSIDERADO SEMI-IMPUTÁVEL

O jovem Marco Aurélio Corrêa, acusado de matar o próprio pai Marco Antônio Correa (Garrinchinha) a pauladas no final de junho de 2012, foi condenado pelo Tribunal do Júri em sessão realizada nesta quinta-feira (9), no Fórum da Comarca de Poço Fundo. A pena fixada pelo juiz Fernando Tamburini é de 10 anos de reclusão, mas graças a um laudo comprovando que ele tem um transtorno de personalidade a punição foi substituída por internação para tratamento psiquiátrico por tempo indeterminado, ou seja, o assassino só poderá ir pra rua se novos laudos comprovarem que ele está curado deste problema.

Os detalhes do julgamento e o que significa esta decisão você confere em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.