JOVEM QUE CAIU DE MOTOCICLETA MORRE SEIS DIAS APÓS ACIDENTE

Seis dias depois de sofrer um grave acidente de moto, morreu na tarde desta quarta-feira (4), no Hospital Universitário Alzira Velano, o jovem Ângelo Roberto Tavares (20 anos). No último dia 28 de novembro (quinta-feira), o rapaz pegava carona na garupa do veículo, que atropelou um cachorro na rua Abílio Antônio de Araújo, no bairro Mãe Rainha. Os dois ocupantes caíram, mas Ângelo, que segundo testemunhas estava sem capacete, bateu a cabeça e sofreu um grave traumatismo crânio-encefálico. O condutor também se feriu, mas sem gravidade.

Levado para o Hospital de Gimirim, a vítima teve que ser transferida para Alfenas, onde lutou por sua vida por todos estes dias, mas não resistiu. A morte encefálica já teria ocorrido há pelo menos dois dias, mas só hoje o óbito foi confirmado.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.