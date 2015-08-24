JOVEM POÇO-FUNDENSE MORRE EM ACIDENTE PROVOCADO POR INABILITADO

Um acidente entre dois carros na altura do quilômetro 191 da rodovia BR 491 tirou a vida de um jovem poço-fundense e deixou outras três pessoas feridas na noite deste domingo (23). De acordo com a Polícia Rodoviária Federal, o motorista de um Ford Fiesta azul, com placas de Paraguaçu, que seguia sentido a Alfenas invadiu a contramão teria atingido o GM Prisma, com placas de Poço Fundo, conduzido por Fernando Vilas Boas Silva, de 22 anos (foto) na contramão. O rapaz, que seguia para Três Corações com outras duas jovens, teve ferimentos graves nas pernas e foi levado para o Hospital Alzira Velano, em Alfenas (MG), mas seu estado piorou e ele veio a óbito.

Ainda conforme a polícia, o motorista do Ford dirigia sem habilitação e o automóvel está com o licenciamento vencido. Com a batida, o motor deste carro ficou caído na pista.

As duas passageiras do Prisma, de 22 e 24 anos, tiveram ferimentos leves.

Vários amigos estão prestando condolências e enviando mensagens de despedidas ao jovem, que tem origem na zona rural de Poço Fundo e cursava Odontologia em Três Corações.

O velório e sepultamento acontecerá em Machado, onde mora grande parte de sua família.

Fotos: Policia Rodoviária Federal