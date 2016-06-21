JOVEM MORRE EM COLISÃO DE MOTO COM ÔNIBUS ESCOLAR

Um jovem morreu após chocar-se frontalmente com sua motocicleta contra um ônibus escolar, na estrada que liga o bairro Piedade às comunidades dos Luzias, Gonçalves, Canto dos Gonçalves e Mamonal. Leandro Domingues Valério, de 20 anos (idade ainda a ser confirmada), que é de Poço Fundo, morava perto área onde ocorreu o acidente, há cerca de um quilômetro da Cerâmica do Pepe, havia duas semanas.

O acidente aconteceu por volta do meio-dia desta terça-feira (21). Segundo primeiras informações, Leandro invadiu a contramão numa curva e atingiu o coletivo, que levava crianças para seus bairros de moradia. O motorista informou que não houve como evitar a colisão, por conta da alta velocidade da moto. O piloto também não estaria de capacete e, em princípio, não tem carteira de habilitação.

A Policia Militar foi para o local e o isolou para os trabalhos da perícia. As crianças, assustadas, tiveram que completar suas viagens em outros transportes.

A familia já está acompanhando o desenrolar da ocorrência, e em breve deverá informar o horário do velório e sepultamento.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues