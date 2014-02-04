JOVEM MORRE APÓS QUEDA NA CACHOEIRA GRANDE

Um jovem machadense morreu, após sofrer uma queda de vinte metros de altura, na Cachoeira da Barragem (área do “Porto”), entre Poço Fundo e Campestre. O acidente se deu no último sábado (1º), mas as circunstâncias em que ele ocorreu só foram confirmadas nesta segunda-feira à nossa reportagem.
Segundo a Polícia, Nicolas Rodrigues da Costa (19 anos) caminhava com um amigo por uma área perigosa da região. Ele teria escorregado e batido contra as pedras, submergindo em seguida. Quando foi retirado, por populares, já estava morto.
O jovem, que já foi instrumentista de uma banda de Machado, foi sepultado no domingo (2).
Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.