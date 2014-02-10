JOVEM MACHADENSE BALEADO NO FIM DE SEMANA MORRE EM POÇOS DE CALDAS

O jovem Lucas Signoretti (18 anos), o “Dadau”, teve sua morte confirmada,na tarde de hoje (10), pela Polícia Militar de Machado, no Boletim de Ocorrência confeccionado sobre o fato. O falecimento do rapaz, segundo o documento, se deu ontem (9), às 21h45, no Hospital Santa Lúcia, na cidade de Poços de Caldas – MG.

O jovem foi alvo de uma tentativa de homicídio, na madrugada do último domingo (9), na Avenida Ricardo Annoni Filho, quando acabou sendo atingido por seis tiros. Dois homens em uma moto teriam passado por ele e quando o viram retornaram. O garupa efetuou os disparos. Lucas foi socorrido ao Pronto Atendimento e, posteriormente, transferido para o município em que veio a óbito.

O rapaz era conhecido no meio policial por envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas, roubos e outros crimes. Ele pertencia a uma gangue que tinha forte atuação na cidade e havia sido preso no ano passado por conta disso, mas foi solto no último dia 3.

O motivo do crime ainda está sendo levantado, mas há indícios de que tudo teria começado com uma briga durante um pagode, no bar e restaurante Casarão, que provavelmente acabou num acerto de contas na rua. Ele foi atingido nas pernas e nas costas. Os nomes dos que se envolveram na confusão não foram revelados.