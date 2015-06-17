JOVEM LAVRADOR MORRE EM ACIDENTE NA ESTRADA DA ÁGUA LIMPA

A estrada da Água Limpa, no sentido do bairro Cachoeira Grande, foi palco de mais um acidente fatal, tendo como vítima um motociclista. Silas José Pereira (idade ainda não informada) morreu depois de bater com sua moto contra uma caminhonete, na contramão, na tarde desta quarta-feira (17). O rapaz chegou a ser socorrido com vida, mas já chegou em óbito no Hospital de Gimirim.
Amigos afirmam que a vitima tinha problemas neurológicos, e tomava remédios controlados. Não se sabe se um mal súbito possa ter sido a causa do acidente.
A Policia Militar e a Policia Civil estão no local neste momento, aguardando a chegada da perícia.
O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.