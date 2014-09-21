JOVEM FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDO APÓS CAIR EM BARRANCO DA MG 179

Um jovem ficou gravemente ferido após capotar com seu VW Gol na altura do quilômetro 52 da rodovia MG 179. O acidente aconteceu na manhã deste domingo (21).

Segundo informações preliminares, o rapaz, que é morador do Distrito do Paiolinho, seguia no sentido São João da Mata quando, por motivos desconhecidos, teria perdido o controle da direção e saiu pelo acostamento, literalmente voando por sobre uma cerca de arame farpado e descendo uma ribanceira. O carro parou no poço de um ribeirão, mas por muita sorte a parte da frente ficou fora da água.

Acionada, a Policia Militar de Poço Fundo logo chegou ao local e garantiu que ninguém tocasse na vítima até a chegada de profissionais qualificados para este trabalho. Socorristas de Poço Fundo realizaram a retirada e encaminharam o motorista, que estava sozinho no automóvel, para o Hospital de Gimirim. Ele sofreu fraturas graves e aguarda transferência para hospital de referência, mas em princípio não corre risco de morrer.

Estamos acompanhando este caso e você terá detalhes, além de um vídeo do momento do resgate, ainda hoje.



De madrugada

No mesmo trecho, mas já próximo à cidade de São João da Mata, um abalroamento por pouco não se transforma em tragédia. Um VW Gol que seguia sentido a Poço Fundo, vindo de uma festa, teria invadido a pista contrária e por pouco não bateu de frente contra uma Van de romeiros, que iam para Aparecida-SP.

O condutor do coletivo, por muita sorte, estava atento e conseguiu sair para o acostamento, mas mesmo assim foi atingido na lateral esquerda pelo carro. Felizmente, ninguém ficou ferido.

O condutor do Gol foi preso, após constatação de que ele estava dirigindo embriagado.