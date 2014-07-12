JOVEM FICA FERIDO EM ACIDENTE DE MOTO NA ZONA RURAL

Um jovem de 28 anos ficou ferido depois de cair com sua moto na estrada da Água Limpa, no final da tarde deste domingo (7). O rapaz, chegou a ficar desmaiado durante um bom tempo, e só acordou no Hospital de Gimirim.

Segundo as primeiras informações, ele sofreu uma luxação numa das mãos e escoriações, mas o maior receio era de que tivesse também fraturas no crânio, o que felizmente não se confirmou. Mesmo assim, o seu nome foi colocado na lista de transferências do Sus-fácil, para que possa ser avaliado em uma instituição de referência, pois apresenta confusão mental. Não se sabe, no entanto, se este sintoma é por conta da pancada sofrida ou por causa do uso de bebida alcoólica.

