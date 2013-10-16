JOVEM É PRESO POR SUSPEITA DE TRÁFICO DE DROGAS

Um jovem de 20 anos foi preso pela Polícia Civil, na tarde desta quarta-feira (16), por suspeita de envolvimento no tráfico de drogas. Na residência dele, na avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, foram encontradas, durante cumprimento de um mandado, um tablete e um cigarro de maconha. Antes, os policiais já haviam encontrado uma bucha de maconha com o rapaz, durante abordagem feita ainda na via. O carro em que ele estava também foi apreendido.

O suspeito e a droga apreendida foram levados para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.