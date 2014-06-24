JOVEM É PRESO POR FURTO E AINDA CONFESSA CAÇA ILEGAL

by admin

Um jovem de 25 anos foi preso após tentar furtar a derriçadeira do funcionário de uma fazenda de Poço Fundo, na manhã desta terça-feira (24). Não bastasse já ter sido pego por esta infração, o rapaz ainda confessou que praticava caça ilegal de pássaros da fauna silvestre na área onde foi detido, o que lhe rendeu mais uma autuação. Com ele, foram encontrados materiais usados para captura de pássaros “trinca-ferro”, além de uma ave da mesma espécie, usada como “chama”.

O ladrão e caçador foi detido pelas próprias vítimas. Ao perceberem que uma das máquinas havia sumido, todos começaram a procurá-la e seguiram os rastros do meliante, que foi encontrado pouco tempo depois e revelou onde havia guardado o equipamento. Os trabalhadores o mantiveram sob custódia e chamaram a PM, que efetuou a prisão. No momento da detenção, o rapaz confessou que na verdade estava caçando naquela área, e que havia acabado de soltar dois pássaros que já estavam cativos.
Ele foi levado para a delegacia de Poço Fundo, para as demais providências.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

 

184 thoughts on “JOVEM É PRESO POR FURTO E AINDA CONFESSA CAÇA ILEGAL

  6. Hola, ayer estube en el medico y me ha dejado algo preocupada. Estoy de 28+1 y el bebe pesa aprox. 1050. Nos han dicho que esta “flaco” (palabras textuales). Dice que deberia pesas 1200, me ha recomendado que haga reposo y que vuelva a la visita dentro de 2 semanas para hacerme un control. La verdad es que nos ha dejado algo preocupados. Debemos preocuparnos? Gracias.
    coupon codes avis rental car http://business.thepilotnews.com/thepilotnews/markets/news/read/32378892/

  7. 573861 320808You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net towards the concern and identified a lot of people go together with together along with your internet internet site. 801910

  9. I cherished as much as you’ll obtain performed right here. The comic strip is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you want be delivering the following. unwell without a doubt come further in the past again as exactly the same just about a lot incessantly inside of case you defend this hike.

  10. Can I just say what a relief to discover someone that genuinely knows what they’re talking about online. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people need to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you surely have the gift.

  11. Hi, I do believe your blog could possibly be having browser compatibility issues. Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, great blog!

  13. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!windows8 認証

  14. hello there and thank you for your info вЂ“ I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway IвЂ™m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon..
    keithmi

  16. I really wanted to make a small comment so as to thank you for the magnificent solutions you are giving out on this website. My time intensive internet look up has finally been paid with pleasant facts and techniques to talk about with my guests. I would repeat that most of us visitors actually are definitely fortunate to live in a superb site with very many wonderful people with good points. I feel pretty grateful to have come across your entire weblog and look forward to many more thrilling times reading here. Thanks a lot once again for all the details.

  25. See the black sA8 mask the Zhou Weiqing shrouded,, Oriental and four honorary retired elders also slightly loose tone if I let this guy run, then I will cause big trouble even may become the overturning Tien palace of a time bomb

  26. See the old man, Zhou Weiqing is not how the accident, pure condensate shape division is to reach a certain level, efforts must be huge. Therefore, old person see more, like breaking waves that had some special totale material treasure after all, only a few people

  27. Until this time, the queen of the elves did not release Zhou Weiqing’s hand, and made a sign to him, please, and your wife to the old trees, I think, we have some things to talk about.

  30. However, after a short period of excitement, their hearts are full of children’s thoughts. Even some of the fears of a powerful enemy that is not known. That opponents, even if they really found, to be able to bring the children back safely

  31. Tiangong the whole empire in half a month after all recovered Tiangong city war, Tiangong Empire victory which wiped out more than 70000, captured more than ten million, most of them have been incorporated, some hardcore member is without mercy kill all this way, and for Tiangong Empire increased by nearly 100000 troops

  32. Dragon Huangchen channel: from now, all follow Wei ching of the command, I don’t in, you have to to respect me and respect Weiqing. Otherwise, even if I in another world, also do not feel at ease, you know what

  34. Want to hit me Gee…… You are not qualified,! Linggao disdain pressure kept struggling xiangpaqilai Guo Zijing sneers, the poor will have poor consciousness of bluffing. What do you think is the hero It’s just bragging will bear!

  38. The queen sat in the highest position, the two Princess sitting on the side, she looked at her knees in the ground, is looking around for the figure. A moment later, she saw the angry figure. Arise. The queen of light said, then at Sydney, mouth with a hint of a smile. Now two Princess thing, but is a misunderstanding, then a point of error, so that the two princess has not come back, so will become now this appearance. The queen of light said, now the two Princess All is well. back, is also a good thing. The queen of light said, now everything is safe, I was relieved.

  44. This two days I have been in the investigation of Tang door thing, the last Miss Qin was injured, cloud less let me investigate, then found the Tang door body, that is Tang door door main hurt Miss Qin, cloud less now about to look for him.

  45. She did not expect that the first time in a car accident, so that her brain was stimulated again, she had to restore the memory, remembering all the things before the debris flow, once again looking back.

  46. Even more li man, so, go wash your hands, take out the chopsticks, your father and brother will come back, we’ll eat today, mom to do your favorite Fish-Flavored Shredded Pork.

  48. Fleeting, black people figure has come to the front of two people, two people do not give any chance, one is one, two people above directly on the chest, too fast, crazy and Ramos do not react, what happened, the two body is like a broken line a kite, fiercely toward the rear fell to two people at the same time, blood kuangpen, had apparently been hit into severely wounded.

  49. See the fox, feather haven’t found me, I hurried to his bosom shrinking, so as not to be seen, the princess and the servant a black fox did not know that I am God Goddess to negotiate, but adults can fox I’m clear plume.

  50. You have to believe me, I can only believe, because here, I’m the only one who can take you away, otherwise you can only stay in this present life, the dark days of rAC, I agree with you to leave, do not agree, when I did not say what you believe, even before the trial that cannot imprison my soul, so I can leave at any time.

  54. Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great website.
    latest shooting games

  56. I am just writing to let you be aware of what a exceptional experience my wife’s princess went through studying the blog. She realized lots of things, which include what it is like to possess an ideal giving heart to get certain people without hassle fully grasp a variety of tricky subject matter. You undoubtedly did more than readers’ expected results. Thanks for showing these valuable, trustworthy, educational not to mention unique guidance on the topic to Jane.
    games shooting http://rexuiz.top/

  59. naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.

  60. Great work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around thenet. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up upper!Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you =)

  67. Excellent weblog here! Also your website a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  68. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  74. New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success!

  104. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  108. This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Thanks a lot!

  117. Many thanks an additional superb write-up. The site else might anyone obtain that types of facts in such an easy way of writing? I get a display in the future, and I am within the hunt for like info.

  121. I will immediately grab your rss feed as I canaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt locate your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  122. I just want to tell you that I’m very new to blogs and honestly liked your blog site. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your site . You amazingly have outstanding articles. Thank you for revealing your blog.

  123. this excellent applying. After my best spouse in addition to i dugg an variety of individuals post while cogitated everybody were thinking regarding useful practical

  125. Usually I don at learn article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post.

  126. You are my aspiration, I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from brand . Follow your inclinations with due regard to the policeman round the corner. by W. Somerset Maugham.

  130. “Great post about this. I’m surprised to see someone so educated in the matter. I am sure my visitors will find that very useful.”

  134. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  135. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  137. It certainly is nearly impossible to find well-aware men and women on this niche, but you come across as like you comprehend the things you’re writing on! With Thanks

  138. I really intend to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly admired your review. Probably I am likely to store your blog post . You truly have amazing article information. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your main internet site page

  140. Good morning here, just turned out to be receptive to your web page through The Big G, and found that it is pretty entertaining. I’ll appreciate should you decide maintain this post.

  143. It truly is near extremely difficult to come across well-updated people on this matter, regrettably you come across as like you realize the things that you’re preaching about! Thank You

  146. I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  147. It truly is near unthinkable to come across well-informed men or women on this niche, regrettably you come across as like you fully grasp which you’re talking about! Appreciation

  148. I simply intend to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and totally enjoyed your post. Very possible I am inclined to remember your blog post . You literally have extraordinary article information. Acknowledge it for share-out with us the best url information

  149. Good day there, just started to be familiar with your article through Bing, and found that it’s genuinely beneficial. I will be grateful should you carry on this informative article.

  151. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  154. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  155. An interestingA fascinatingAn intriguingA motivating discussion is worthis definitely worth comment. I thinkI believeI do believeI do thinkThere’s no doubt that that you shouldthat you ought tothat you need to writepublish more onmore about this topicsubjectissuesubject matter, it might notit may not be a taboo subjectmatter but generallyusuallytypically people do notpeople don’tfolks don’t speak aboutdiscusstalk about suchthese topicssubjectsissues. To the next! CheersMany thanksAll the bestKind regardsBest wishes!!

  157. Wow thanks for this information i find it hard to track downgreatmaterial out there when it comes to this topicappreciate for the thread

  158. You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  160. I really desire to inform you that I am new to putting up a blog and extremely admired your article. Quite possibly I am most likely to remember your blog post . You indeed have amazing article content. Appreciate it for giving out with us the best blog post

  161. Pingback: Google

  162. It’s practically not possible to see well-qualified readers on this issue, even though you come across as like you fully grasp which you’re writing on! Many Thanks

  163. Hiya here, just started to be conscious of your post through Search engine, and realized that it is very interesting. I’ll take pleasure in if you keep up these.

  166. you areyou’re in point of factactuallyreallyin realitytruly a just rightgoodexcellent webmaster. The siteweb sitewebsite loading speedvelocitypace is incredibleamazing. It kind of feelsIt sort of feelsIt seems that you areyou’re doing any uniquedistinctive trick. AlsoIn additionMoreoverFurthermore, The contents are masterpiecemasterwork. you haveyou’ve performeddone a greatwonderfulfantasticmagnificentexcellent taskprocessactivityjob in thison this topicmattersubject!

  167. Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great article.

  168. I remain in my overdue FIFTY’s and also I may inform you that this mattress is actually the very most pleasant mattress I have actually ever before rested on. I expect crawling in to mattress during the night and I wake rejuvenated from a wonderful evening sleeping.

  170. It’s very easysimpletrouble-freestraightforwardeffortless to find out any topicmatter on netweb as compared to bookstextbooks, as I found this articlepostpiece of writingparagraph at this websiteweb sitesiteweb page.

  171. This particular blog is without a doubt awesome as well as amusing. I have discovered a bunch of useful advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  172. I merely want to advise you that I am new to having a blog and thoroughly adored your article. Probably I am probably to store your blog post . You simply have fantastic article information. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us your main internet site webpage

  175. Pingback: valentines

  176. Howdy here, just became familiar with your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is seriously informative. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to continue on this.

  177. Pingback: Naughty Kinky Valentines Gifts

  179. It certainly is almost unattainable to see well-updated women and men on this content, although you seem like you are familiar with whatever you’re talking about! Thanks

  181. I really hope to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly loved your site. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You truly have stunning article material. Delight In it for swapping with us your favorite url post

  183. Im no professional, but I believe you just made the best point. You undoubtedly understand what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.

  184. Good day there, just started to be mindful of your website through Bing, and have found that it is truly good. I’ll value in the event you carry on this approach.

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.