JOVEM É PRESO POR FURTO E AINDA CONFESSA CAÇA ILEGAL

Um jovem de 25 anos foi preso após tentar furtar a derriçadeira do funcionário de uma fazenda de Poço Fundo, na manhã desta terça-feira (24). Não bastasse já ter sido pego por esta infração, o rapaz ainda confessou que praticava caça ilegal de pássaros da fauna silvestre na área onde foi detido, o que lhe rendeu mais uma autuação. Com ele, foram encontrados materiais usados para captura de pássaros “trinca-ferro”, além de uma ave da mesma espécie, usada como “chama”.
O ladrão e caçador foi detido pelas próprias vítimas. Ao perceberem que uma das máquinas havia sumido, todos começaram a procurá-la e seguiram os rastros do meliante, que foi encontrado pouco tempo depois e revelou onde havia guardado o equipamento. Os trabalhadores o mantiveram sob custódia e chamaram a PM, que efetuou a prisão. No momento da detenção, o rapaz confessou que na verdade estava caçando naquela área, e que havia acabado de soltar dois pássaros que já estavam cativos.
Ele foi levado para a delegacia de Poço Fundo, para as demais providências.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
