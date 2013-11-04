JOVEM É EXECUTADO EM PARAGUAÇU

Mais um assassinato cometido na região. Um rapaz morreu depois de levar três tiros na cabeça na noite deste domingo (3), em Paraguaçu. Ronei Castilho Jorge (21 anos) chegou a ser levado para o Pronto Socorro da cidade, mas já chegou ao hospital sem vida.
O crime aconteceu no bairro Colina São Marcos. Segundo testemunhas, a vítima discutia com um outro homem, e este efetuou os disparos. O atirador, que havia fugido num Golf azul, foi rapidamente localizado e preso em flagrante, na Rua Rita Maciel Dias. Depois de detido, P.C.P.S. (idade não revelada) teria confessado o homicídio e afirmou que a vítima havia tentado matá-lo antes.
A polícia acredita que o crime tenha sido de fato um acerto de contas, já que a vítima tinha várias passagens por tráfico de drogas e roubos.
Em tempo: Em todo o país, o total de assassinatos foi de mais de 50 mil casos em 2012, segundo o Anuário da Segurança Pública, que será divulgado nesta terça-feira (5). Isso sem contar os crimes sem solução. Já em nove meses de 2013, até o momento a média é de 11 homicídios por dia somente em Minas Gerais.
