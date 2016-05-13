JOVEM É EXECUTADO EM MACHADO

imageUm rapaz de 15 anos, morador do bairro Santo Antônio I, foi executado, na noite dessa sexta-feira (13), na Avenida Santa Cruz, em Machado.

Segundo informações preliminares obtidas pela reportagem, Alessandro Gonçalves foi alvejado por nove tiros de uma pistola semiautomática.

O SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel e Urgência) socorreu a vítima até a Santa Casa, mas a mesma não resistiu aos ferimentos e faleceu.

Equipes da Polícia Militar fazem rastreamento para tentar localizar os autores.

