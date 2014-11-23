JOVEM É ESPANCADO ATÉ A MORTE NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Um jovem foi brutalmente espancado até a morte no bairro Mãe Rainha, na madrugada deste domingo (23). João Carlos de Souza (23 anos) teve o rosto desfigurado pelas pancadas.

Segundo as primeiras informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, o rapaz voltava de uma casa de eventos quando se encontrou com seus assassinos, Gleidson Justino (27 anos) e Washington Marcelo da Silva (26 anos) na avenida vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, onde começaram os ataques. Ele teria tentado fugir, mas acabou sendo morto num terreno da rua Geni.

Acionada por meio de telefonema anônimo, a Policia Militar foi rapidamente ao local e não demorou para alcançar os agressores na rua Camilo Silva (prolongamento da rua Manoel Abrahão Filho). No quartel, diante da imprensa, eles confessaram que desferiram socos pontapés e até uma pedrada na vítima, acusando-a de ter tentado roubar um deles. No entanto, familiares do jovem morto garantem que ele estava trabalhando e havia acabado de receber o pagamento da semana, afirmando ainda que ele já vinha sendo ameaçado por um dos autores e que o outro, sim, é que tinha o costume de roubar mediante ameaças e agressões no bairro.

Um dos acusados, Gleidson, mais conhecido como “Bebem”, já se envolveu em várias ocorrências, uma delas de grande repercussão regional. Ele foi o responsável por um quebra-quebra no Hospital de Gimirim, em julho deste ano, porque exigia atendimento preferencial.

Os dois suspeitos foram encaminhados à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, e o corpo de João Carlos ao Instituto Médico Legal.