JOVEM É ESFAQUEADO APÓS SAÍDA DE FESTA

Um jovem de 17 anos foi esfaqueado após sair de uma festa que era realizada em uma boate da Avenida José Evilásio Assi, no bairro Nova Gimirim, na madrugada deste domingo (17). Segundo relatos de testemunhas, o adolescente teria se desentendido com outro rapaz dentro da casa de eventos, mas o caso não teve maiores desdobramentos. Na saída do agito, no entanto, ele teria sido surpreendido por seus opositor, que o esperava na porta com um comparsa. Este segundo elemento o teria atacado pelas costas com um punhal.
O autor da agressão, que é maior de idade, mas ainda não teve os dados repassados, foi preso pela Polícia Militar, que o levou para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas. Ele teve o flagrante por tentativa de homicídio ratificado pelo delegado de plantão, Cleovaldo Pereira, e será o primeiro poço-fundense a ir diretamente para a Cadeia de Machado em casos do gênero.
O rapaz que começou a briga não foi encontrado, mas deverá ser convocado a depor sobre o caso na Delegacia de Poço Fundo.
A vítima foi levada para o Hospital de Gimirim, com um grave ferimento na área das costelas. Há suspeita de perfuração em um dos pulmões e, por isso, foi realizada uma transferência para Machado, a fim de que seja feita uma avaliação do seu quadro por um cirurgião.
