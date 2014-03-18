JOVEM É BALEADO ÀS MARGENS DA MG 179

Um rapaz de 22 anos foi alvo de vários tiros na manhã desta terça-feira (18), em Machado. Segundo testemunhas, o jovem, que tem passagens por roubo e tráfico, caminhava pelas proximidades do trevo de acesso à BR 267 quando dois homens em uma moto tentaram cercá-lo. O garupa desembarcou e passou a efetuar vários disparos.

Ele correu para uma pequena estrada ao lado de uma borracharia, mas foi perseguido pelo atirador. Pouco tempo depois, foi encontrado debaixo de uma árvore, a poucos metros do local onde foi cercado, com sérios ferimentos na cabeça.

Uma ambulância foi acionada e o rapaz foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento, onde aguardava remoção para um hospital de referência da região. Seu estado é considerado gravíssimo.

A moto utilizada no crime foi abandonada numa estrada da zona rural. A perícia foi acionada e realizou os trabalhos de praxe.

Até o fechamento desta nota, a Policia Militar ainda fazia rastreamento em busca dos autores.

Área onde o jovem foi encontrado estava com marcas da violência por todos os lugares